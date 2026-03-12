Donald Trump, pictured with the FIFA Peace Prize invented for him around his neck, expresses security concerns regarding Iran's participation in the World Cup Keystone

US President Donald Trump sees the Iranian national team's participation in the World Cup in the USA as a security risk.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"The Iranian national soccer team is welcome at the World Cup, but I really don't think it's appropriate for them to be there - for the sake of their own lives and safety," he said on his Truth Social platform.

The men's finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico begin on June 11. Iran will face Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in the group stage. All three matches will be played in the USA. The United States and Israel have been attacking Iran since the end of February. The country is launching counter-attacks.

Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donjamali had already questioned his country's participation in the World Cup in view of the escalation in the Middle East. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently reported after a meeting with Trump that the US President had given assurances that the Iranian national team would be allowed to compete at the World Cup in the USA despite the war in the Middle East.