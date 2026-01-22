Donald Trump will present the winner's trophy to the football world champion Keystone

US President Donald Trump will present the trophy to the future football world champions. This was announced by FIFA boss Gianni Infantino during a panel discussion on the World Cup at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Keystone-SDA SDA

He himself and the president of the co-hosts would hold the award ceremony on July 19 in the final stadium in East Rutherford near New York, said Gianni Infantino, without mentioning Donald Trump by name. The extent to which the heads of state and government of the two other World Cup hosts from Mexico and Canada, Claudia Sheinbaum and Mark Carney, will be involved in the ceremony remained open.

Trump and Infantino have maintained close relations for months. Trump received the FIFA Peace Prize at the draw for the World Cup groups in Washington in December. This had caused significant international criticism.

At the Club World Cup in the summer of 2025, Infantino and Trump jointly honored the winning Chelsea FC team. Afterwards, the US President had caused astonishment because, contrary to tradition, he remained on the podium for the winner's photo with the footballers. Infantino kindly but firmly showed him the way off the stage.

At football World Cups, it is traditional for heads of state to attend the award ceremony. In 2022, the Emir of Qatar was involved. Argentina's superstar Lionel Messi was given a traditional national costume.

In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved. The fact that, unlike Infantino, he was given an umbrella as protection in the pouring Moscow rain when the French world champions were crowned, caused many amused or ironic comments.