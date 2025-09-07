England coach Thomas Tuchel is facing headwinds on the island after his team's poor performances Keystone

As in the first leg, England have big problems against football dwarf Andorra. Criticism is growing on the island. Now the first tough opponent awaits Tuchel and his team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

England are on course for the World Cup under Thomas Tuchel with four wins from four games and yet criticism of the German coach is growing. The manner of the unconvincing 2-0 win against football dwarfs Andorra revealed a number of shortcomings: hardly any pace, few opening passes, hardly any creativity. "After five games under Tuchel, it's hard to remember any positive aspects of the England team," ranted the English tabloid "The Sun".

Tuchel himself found the Three Lions' performance around Bayern star Harry Kane anything but uninspired against the crass underdogs. "I liked the performance. It was a good performance, a solid performance against a deep team," said the 52-year-old.

However, the England fans at Villa Park did not go home euphoric. Numerous supporters left the stadium a few minutes before the final whistle. "Boring, boring England" was the headline in the Daily Mail newspaper.

England will have to show a much better side on Tuesday. By far the toughest group opponent awaits in Belgrade against Serbia. Previously, the team had scored two nail-biting victories against Andorra (1:0/2:0) as well as a 3:0 win against Latvia and a 2:0 win against Albania. The Tuchel team also lost a friendly match against Senegal (1-3). "Now we will prove ourselves in Belgrade," announced Tuchel.