World Cup qualifying Tuchel remains flawless as England coach

SDA

24.3.2025 - 23:11

Reece James gives England the lead against Latvia with a spectacular free-kick
Keystone

England record their second win in the second game of the World Cup qualifiers. Thomas Tuchel's team beat Latvia 3:0 without any problems.

Keystone-SDA

24.03.2025, 23:11

24.03.2025, 23:18

Although the Three Lions were clearly superior in terms of possession, they had to rely on a set-piece in the first half to overcome the Latvian defense. Reece James scored with a superb free-kick before the break.

In the second half, record goalscorer Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze secured the win for England, who got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a perfect start after Friday's victory over Albania. The Brits will then travel to Andorra in June.

