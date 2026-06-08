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WM26 Twelve players from the Swiss leagues at the World Cup

SDA

8.6.2026 - 04:46

YB talent Keeto Thermoncy, a player from the Promotion League, will also be taking part in the World Cup
YB talent Keeto Thermoncy, a player from the Promotion League, will also be taking part in the World Cup
Keystone

Twelve players who earn their money in Switzerland will be represented at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Young Boys are providing most of the players, and there is even a player from the U21 squad.

Keystone-SDA

08.06.2026, 04:46

08.06.2026, 06:58

YB has had a season to forget. Despite this, the Bernese team is sending by far the most players of all Super League teams to the World Cup. With Christian Fassnacht (32/SUI), Armin Gigovic (24/BIH), Jaouen Hadjam (23/ALG), Marvin Keller (23/SUI) and Yan Valery (27/TUN), who was loaned out from Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of the season, five players from the professional squad are heading overseas. They will be joined by Keeto Thermoncy (20/HAI), a player from the U21 squad that plays in the Promotion League.

Explosive: Gigovic and Bosnia-Herzegovina will face Switzerland with Keller and Fassnacht in the second group game, with the Swedish-born Bosnian having the best chances of the trio.

Lugano are represented twice with Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud (26/TUN) and Hannes Delcroix (27/HAI), who are still under contract until July. Cup winners St. Gallen, Servette and Zurich each have one player in Lawrence Ati Zigi (29/GHA), Dylan Bronn (30/TUN) and Livano Comenencia (22/CUW).

There is also a player from the Challenge League in the form of goalkeeper Melvin Mastil (26/ALG), who is on loan to Nyon from Lausanne.

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