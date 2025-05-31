While Paris Saint-Germain celebrates a historic victory in Munich, riots break out in the French capital. Keystone

Looted stores, burning cars, hundreds of arrests: While Paris Saint-Germain celebrate a historic victory in Munich, riots break out in the French capital.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Violent riots broke out in the French capital on the night of Paris Saint-Germain's historic Champions League triumph. Rioters looted stores, smashed windows and set fire to cars - 559 people were arrested, according to French media reports citing the police.

There were riots in particular on the Champs-Élysées boulevard - which was later cleared by the police - and near the Parc des Princes, where tens of thousands of football fans had gathered for a public viewing. Some of the police were shot at with fireworks and used tear gas against rioters.

According to French media reports on Sunday morning, a scooter driver was killed in the riots following a traffic accident. 192 other people were injured.

In Dax, in the south of France, a young man died on the fringes of the PSG celebrations. He is said to have been stabbed to death and the suspected perpetrator is still on the run. It is still unclear whether the young man was a football fan.

Interior Minister rails against "barbarians"

France's Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau wrote in the evening on X about "barbarians" who had provoked the emergency services while real fans were enjoying the final between PSG and Inter Milan in Munich. He later shared a call from the Parisian club for all fans to behave respectfully and peacefully.

With a 5:0 victory against the Italian runners-up, PSG had secured the title in the European premier class for the first time in the club's history. The final was played in Munich, where French fans celebrated by storming the pitch after the final whistle, damaging the stadium pitch in the process. In contrast, it remained largely peaceful on the streets of the Bavarian capital: despite minor clashes between rival fans, most supporters behaved fairly and did not riot, the police reported in the morning.