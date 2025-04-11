Colo Colo players try to calm the fans at the Estadio Monumental in Santiago Keystone

Two football fans have died in Chile. They were apparently trying to climb over a barrier fence on their way to the stadium in Santiago.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The accident occurred before the Libertadores Cup group match between the capital's Colo Colo and the Brazilian team from Fortaleza.

According to the local authorities, a group of fans wanted to enter the Estadio Monumental and tried to knock down a protective fence. When the police prevented them from doing so, a scrum broke out and the fence toppled. One of the victims died at the scene, the other in hospital. It is still unclear whether a police car was involved. The South American football association Conmebol regretted the deaths of the two fans and expressed its condolences.

In the 70th minute of the match, local fans began throwing objects onto the pitch. It is unclear whether these incidents are connected to what happened before kick-off.

The Fortaleza players sought shelter in the dressing room. Meanwhile, the Colo Colo professionals, including former Leverkusen and Bayern player Arturo Vidal, tried to calm the fans down. In the end, the referee sent all the players to the dressing room. Later, the match was finally abandoned at 0-0. The Copa Libertadores is the South American equivalent of the European Champions League.