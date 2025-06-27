Experts believe that the Germans have an outside chance of ending their run without a title after twelve years Keystone

For Germany and Sweden, the group stage should only be a stopover on the way to higher goals. Denmark want to get back on the road to success and Poland want to upset the big boys.

The roles of the favorites in Group C are clear. For Germany and Sweden, getting stuck in the group stage would be a huge disappointment. Poland, who are making their European Championship debut, and Denmark in particular will be looking to play the role of spoilsports.

Germany: The record winner in the waiting

There was a time when Germany was the measure of all things in women's football. No team sat on the European throne more often than the DFB team (8). However, twelve years have now passed since the last title. National coach Christian Wück relies on a squad in which many young players are given a chance. Homogeneity takes precedence over experience, with Olympique Lyon's Sara Däbritz the only player still in the squad who played in the last title win in 2013. Experts believe that the Germans at least have an outside chance of ending their run without a title in their neighboring country of all places.

Germany in figures. - Population: 84.6 million - Capital: Berlin. - FIFA ranking: 3rd - Previous appearances at European Championship finals (11): 1989, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2022 - Best European Championship result: European champions (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013). - Top scorer in the European Championship qualifiers: Lea Schüller (6 goals). - Record player: Birgit Prinz (214 games). - Record goalscorer: Birgit Prinz (128 goals). - Best-known players: Klara Bühl, Lea Schüller, Giulia Gwinn, Sara Däbritz. - Coach: Christian Wück (GER, since 2024).

Sweden: A farewell gift for the coach

Peter Gerhardsson has been in charge of the Swedish team since 2017. The 65-year-old succeeded Pia Sundhage, the current Swiss national team coach, at Tre Kronor. However, Gerhardsson will step down after the European Championships and hand over responsibility to former Australian national coach Tony Gustavsson. Even though the Scandinavians always start a European Championship tournament as co-favorites, no European Championship trophy has landed in the Swedish display case since the title at the premiere in 1984, when Sundhage converted the decisive penalty. With two third-place finishes at the last World Championships in 2019 and 2023 and a silver medal at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Gerhardsson has shown that his players can be among the best in the world.

Sweden in numbers. - Population: 10.5 million - Capital: Stockholm. - FIFA ranking: 6th - Previous appearances at European Championship finals (11): 1984, 1987, 1989, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2022 - Best European Championship result: European champions (1984). - Top scorer in the European Championship qualifiers: Filippa Angeldahl, Stina Blackstenius and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (4 goals). - Record player: Caroline Seger (240 games). - Record goalscorer: Lotta Schelin (88 goals). - Most famous players: Fridolina Rolfö, Stina Blackstenius, Kosovare Asllani. - Coach: Peter Gerhardsson (SWE, since 2017).

Denmark: Breaking laws for success

The Danes once came very close to ascending the European throne. In 2017, under the aegis of future Swiss national team coach Nils Nielsen, Denmark lost 4-2 to the hosts from the Netherlands in the final. Since then, the Danes have struggled at major tournaments. They were eliminated in the round of 16 at the 2023 World Cup and failed to reach the group stage at the 2022 European Championship in England. However, the fact that Denmark is striving to advance to the top of European football is demonstrated by the fact that those responsible in the association were prepared to break a previously unwritten law after the last World Cup. Andrée Jeglertz was the first foreigner to be entrusted with the job of national coach. The 53-year-old Swede won the predecessor competition to the Champions League with Umea, was voted Sweden's coach of the year several times and spent six years on the sidelines of Finland's national team. His success will probably also depend on Pernille Harder. The long-serving Chelsea striker, who is now on the hunt for goals at Bayern Munich, is the record goalscorer and by far the most prolific attacking player in the squad.

Denmark in figures. - Population: 6 million - Capital: Copenhagen. - FIFA ranking: 12th - Previous appearances at European Championship finals (10): 1984, 1991, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2022 - Best European Championship result: 2nd place (2017). - Top scorer in the European Championship qualifiers: Janni Thomsen and Amalie Vangsgaard (3 goals each). - Record player: Katrine Pedersen (210 games). - Record goalscorer: Pernille Harder (76 goals). - Most famous players: Signe Bruun, Nadia Nadim, Pernille Harder. - Coach: Andrée Jeglertz (SWE, since 2023)

Poland: They've already made history anyway

The European Championship tournament in Switzerland is a very special one for the Polish women. For the first time ever, Poland qualified for a European Championship final round. And this was not achieved in an extremely confident manner, but rather in dramatic fashion: in the play-offs, coach Nina Patalon's team first beat Romania and then also came out on top in the first and second legs against Austria. The 39-year-old, who has risen from junior coach to head coach, has thus secured her place in the history books. How much is possible in the group will also depend on Ewa Pajor. The FC Barcelona star striker is by far the most accomplished player in the Polish squad. Whether this will be enough to hold her own against the competition, however, is questionable.

Poland in figures. - Population: 37 million - Capital: Warsaw. - FIFA ranking: 27th - Previous appearances at European Championship finals: -Top scorer in the European Championship qualifiers: Natalia Padilla (5 goals). - Record player: Maria Makowska (111 games). - Record goalscorer: Ewa Pajor (68 goals). - Most famous players: Ewa Pajor, Olivia Wos, Wiktoria Zieniewicz. - Coach: Nina Patalon (POL, since 2021).