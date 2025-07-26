  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Grasshoppers - Lucerne 2:3 Two Lucerne debutants spoil GC's start to the season

SDA

26.7.2025 - 20:24

Nikolas Muci and the Grasshoppers are annoyed
Nikolas Muci and the Grasshoppers are annoyed
Keystone

Two Lucerne debutants spoiled a perfect start to the 2025/26 Super League season for the "new" Grasshoppers and coach Gerald Scheiblehner. The FCL won 3:2 at the Letzigrund.

Keystone-SDA

26.07.2025, 20:24

26.07.2025, 20:30

Portuguese Lucas Manuel Silva Ferreira, who came over from the second team, decided the game with the winning goal in the 69th minute. It took the 18-year-old striker just over an hour to score his first goal in his first Super League game.

The Grasshoppers thus missed the chance to reward themselves for a promising performance. They had taken the lead twice; in the 5th minute through a converted penalty by the fouled Nikolas Muci, and after half an hour through the eye-catching new striker Luke Plange's first goal.

The fact that the Grasshoppers were unable to secure victory was primarily due to coordination problems in defense. The 1:1 was scored when Kevin Spadanuda was able to march completely free towards the penalty area after a kick from Pascal Loretz and serve Matteo Di Giusto. In the end, it was not new GC players who made the difference, but two Lucerne debutants.

Telegram:

Grasshoppers - Lucerne 2:3 (2:2)

6872 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 5. Muci (penalty) 1:0. 16. Di Giusto (Spadanuda) 1:1. 31. Plange 2:1. 38. Grbic (penalty) 2:2. 69. Lucas Ferreira (Di Giusto) 2:3.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Bettkober (46. Paloschi), Decarli, Paskotsi (78. Abels); Arigoni, Abrashi, Hassane (63. Mantini), Stroscio (71. Giandomenico); Plange, Muci, Verón Lupi (70. Marques).

Luzern: Loretz; Britschgi (90. Ciganiks), Knezevic, Bajrami, Freimann (63. Abe); Dorn, Owusu; Von Moos (63. Lucas Ferreira), Di Giusto (82. Karweina), Spadanuda; Grbic (83. Vasovic).

Remarks: Cautions: 33 Bettkober, 37 Paskotsi, 96 Abrashi, 96 Karweina.

More from the department

Young Boys - Servette 3:1. Undisputed home win for Young Boys against Servette

Young Boys - Servette 3:1Undisputed home win for Young Boys against Servette

Super League. The champions lose in St. Gallen

Super LeagueThe champions lose in St. Gallen

St. Gallen - Basel 2:1. FC Basel loses its first game under Ludovic Magnin

St. Gallen - Basel 2:1FC Basel loses its first game under Ludovic Magnin