Nikolas Muci and the Grasshoppers are annoyed Keystone

Two Lucerne debutants spoiled a perfect start to the 2025/26 Super League season for the "new" Grasshoppers and coach Gerald Scheiblehner. The FCL won 3:2 at the Letzigrund.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Portuguese Lucas Manuel Silva Ferreira, who came over from the second team, decided the game with the winning goal in the 69th minute. It took the 18-year-old striker just over an hour to score his first goal in his first Super League game.

The Grasshoppers thus missed the chance to reward themselves for a promising performance. They had taken the lead twice; in the 5th minute through a converted penalty by the fouled Nikolas Muci, and after half an hour through the eye-catching new striker Luke Plange's first goal.

The fact that the Grasshoppers were unable to secure victory was primarily due to coordination problems in defense. The 1:1 was scored when Kevin Spadanuda was able to march completely free towards the penalty area after a kick from Pascal Loretz and serve Matteo Di Giusto. In the end, it was not new GC players who made the difference, but two Lucerne debutants.

Telegram:

Grasshoppers - Lucerne 2:3 (2:2)

6872 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 5. Muci (penalty) 1:0. 16. Di Giusto (Spadanuda) 1:1. 31. Plange 2:1. 38. Grbic (penalty) 2:2. 69. Lucas Ferreira (Di Giusto) 2:3.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Bettkober (46. Paloschi), Decarli, Paskotsi (78. Abels); Arigoni, Abrashi, Hassane (63. Mantini), Stroscio (71. Giandomenico); Plange, Muci, Verón Lupi (70. Marques).

Luzern: Loretz; Britschgi (90. Ciganiks), Knezevic, Bajrami, Freimann (63. Abe); Dorn, Owusu; Von Moos (63. Lucas Ferreira), Di Giusto (82. Karweina), Spadanuda; Grbic (83. Vasovic).

Remarks: Cautions: 33 Bettkober, 37 Paskotsi, 96 Abrashi, 96 Karweina.