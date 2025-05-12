Miro Muheim celebrates Keystone

Hamburg is in a state of emergency on Saturday after HSV's promotion and two Swiss players, Miro Muheim and Silvan Hefti, are right in the middle of it.

There were wild scenes in Hamburg's Volksparkstadion after the 6:1 gala against Ulm and the team's return to the Bundesliga. Even after midnight - the match was whistled at 10.25 p.m. - huge crowds of fans stream towards Stellingen S-Bahn station.

Suddenly the name Muheim is mentioned, with one of them describing the Uri-born player as the "most important man", even though team-mate Davie Selke is the clear top scorer in the second Bundesliga with 22 goals. This underlines the status the 27-year-old left-back has earned since moving from St. Gallen to HSV in the summer of 2021. He contributed one goal and 13 assists to the rise.

Coach raves about Muheim

At the press conference, the 34-year-old Hamburg coach Merlin Polzin went into raptures when the Keystone-SDA news agency asked him to say a few words about Muheim. "He has undergone an incredible development as a player, on the one hand in terms of offense with his standard quality and his movements, which he shows time and again. On the other hand, he has improved extremely in defense and contributed to the fact that we also defended very, very well. As a personality, he also took another step forward."

Muheim himself was modest as he faced two Swiss journalists who had arrived with a two-liter glass filled with beer in his hand. When asked what he attributes his good performances to, he replied: "I try to give my all every day and be there for the team, to help them. This season, that has worked quite well." Muheim has developed into a leader of the team, emphasizing that they are a group with a lot of leaders and that they have been able to spread the responsibility over many shoulders. "That's incredible with this group."

Defying many dramas

In addition to Muheim, a second Swiss full-back, Silvan Hefti, contributed to the promotion, although he did not play on Saturday. "There were goosebumps even before the game," said the 27-year-old, who moved to the Hanseatic city from Genoa this season. "I could feel the high expectations from the very first second. Promotion is a huge highlight."

Meanwhile, Muheim is simply overjoyed "that we have finally achieved our big goal." Finally is the right word. HSV failed no fewer than six times in their attempt to return to the Bundesliga, never finishing lower than fourth. Time and again, they missed out on good starting positions. As a result, the nickname changed from "un-relegated" to "un-relegated" - before relegation in 2018, the club was the "dinosaur" of the Bundesliga. The biggest drama occurred in 2023, when Hamburg were already celebrating promotion after their 1-0 win in Sandhausen on the final matchday until they learned that the game between Rebensburg and Heidenheim was still on. The visitors, who needed a win to leapfrog HSV, were 2-1 down until the 93rd minute before going on to win 3-2. The decisive goal was scored in the 99th minute. As a result, Hamburg had to go into the barrage in third place, where they were eliminated by VfB Stuttgart.

"Incredible support"

But that is tempi passati. The tears of sadness have now given way to tears of joy. "What sets us apart is that we never gave up as a club together with the fans," said Muheim. "The relief is huge. I'm happy for every single fan. The support we've always received is truly incredible. I also drew a lot of energy from it."

Since relegation, the club's membership figures have exploded and it now has more than 120,000 members. When the 100,000 mark was cracked, the TV tower shone in the club's colors. The average attendance this season is 56,324 spectators - with a capacity of 57,000, which is why Polzin, a Hamburg native who was promoted to manager on November 24 last year following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, said: "HSV has never gone away."

Shortly after these words, a few players, including Muheim and Hefti, burst into the press room and showered Polzin with beer. The celebrations continued for a long time afterwards. After seven years in the second Bundesliga, HSV is back where it belongs.