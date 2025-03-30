Xherdan Shaqiri followed up his five points in the first game of the season in Winterthur (6:1) with two more Keystone

After the international break, FC Basel secured an important 2-0 away win in Winterthur. Xherdan Shaqiri is decisive with a goal and an assist.

Until the second half, Basel's attacks bounced off the Winterthur defensive wall in the sold-out Schützenwiese. FCW coach Uli Forte had opted for the rustic tactic after the Zurich team's first two matches against Basel had ended in two defeats and eleven goals conceded.

Winterthur's defensive strength in front of their own fans, recently seen against St. Gallen (4:0) and YB (1:0), held up against Basel until the 49th minute, when the ball bounced ideally into the feet of Xherdan Shaqiri in the opponent's penalty area. The first goal conceded after 240 unscathed minutes at home could no longer be prevented. The final decision in the third and probably last duel of the season between the two teams came in the 70th minute, when Shaqiri followed up his tenth goal with his 13th assist. Bénie Traoré scored from an acute angle and between the legs of goalkeeper Stefanos Kapino to make it 2-0.

This victory is particularly significant for Basel because it ends a very disappointing phase of six games with just one win and puts the offensive words of coach Fabio Celestini into action. With ten rounds to go in the championship race, the Lausanne man was unusually brash in his title ambitions and announced: "The tank is full. We will go on the attack."

Telegram:

Winterthur - Basel 0:2 (0:0)

8700 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goals: 49. Shaqiri (Rüegg) 0:1. 70. Traoré (Shaqiri) 0:2.

Winterthur: Kapino; Ulrich (88. Sahitaj), Arnold, Lüthi, Diaby; Cueni; Schneider (59. Lukembila), Zuffi (76. Jankewitz), Frei (58. Di Giusto), Burkart (77. Fofana); Gomis.

Basel: Hitz; Rüegg (61. Mendes), Adjetey, Vouilloz, Schmid; Avdullahu, Metinho (82. Romario Baro); Traoré (90. Leroy), Shaqiri, Otele (82. Kade); Kevin Carlos (82. Ajeti).

Remarks: Cautions: 45 Ulrich, 93 Diaby, 93 Shaqiri.