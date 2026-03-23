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National team Ugrinic has to miss out - Okafor returns

SDA

23.3.2026 - 12:36

Noah Okafor - here at a training session at Zurich Letzigrund in November 2014 - returns to the Swiss national team
Noah Okafor - here at a training session at Zurich Letzigrund in November 2014 - returns to the Swiss national team
Keystone

Noah Okafor returns to the national team. The 25-year-old attacker from Leeds United has been called up by national team coach Murat Yakin because Filip Ugrinic has missed out due to injury.

Keystone-SDA

23.03.2026, 12:36

Okafor was last in the Swiss squad in the fall of 2024, after which he was no longer called up to the national squad by Yakin due to a partial lack of attitude. The striker, who was back on the pitch with Leeds on Saturday for the first time after recovering from a thigh injury, and Yakin have since held a clarifying discussion.

Switzerland will face Germany in Basel on Friday (kick-off 20:45) and Norway in Oslo on Tuesday, March 31 (18:00).

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