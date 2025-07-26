Christian Fassnacht puts Young Boys on course for an early win from the penalty spot Keystone

Young Boys announce their title ambitions at the start of the season. Christian Fassnacht and Darian Males ensure a perfect start to the Super League with a 3-1 win against Servette, who were decimated early on.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A red card against Servette's Bradley Mazikou for an emergency brake foul paved the way for Young Boys after eight minutes. Fassnacht converted the resulting penalty to take the lead, and Males increased the lead four minutes later with a low shot from an acute angle. The final goal was scored by Alan Virginius, who came off the bench to make it 3:1 in the 84th minute.

Mazikou had fouled Males from behind in the penalty area. The visitors were therefore outnumbered for almost the entire match.

Things could have gone from bad to worse for Servette. However, after Joel Monteiro's supposed 3:0 in the 17th minute was disallowed due to a hand touch, new Geneva striker Samuel Mraz brought Grenat back into the game out of nowhere with a header (32').

However, coach Thomas Häberli's team, weakened by the departures of Dereck Kutesa, Keigo Tsunemoto and Enzo Crivelli, were unable to do more than score the equalizer. Males almost increased YB's lead before the break, but tipped the ball onto the post. After the break, the home team focused on managing the game. The Bernese initially failed to increase their lead, but allowed little or nothing at the back.

For Fassnacht, with twelve goals in 2025 the second-best Super League scorer of the calendar year behind Xherdan Shaqiri (13), it was his 80th goal in the Super League - a mark that only Mauro Lustrinelli, Marco Streller, Marco Schneuwly, Guillaume Hoarau and Jean-Pierre Nsame have achieved alongside him.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Servette 3:1 (2:1)

29'097 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 10. Fassnacht (penalty) 1:0. 14. Males (Fassnacht) 2:0. 36. Mraz (Bronn) 2:1. 84. Virginius 3:1.

Young Boys: Keller; Athekame, Wüthrich, Benito, Hadjam (65. Janko); Males (46. Virginius), Raveloson (65. Ugrinic), Fernandes, Monteiro (74. Colley); Fassnacht (90. Tsimba), Bedia.

Servette: Frick; Magnin, Bronn, Severin, Mazikou; Cognat, Fomba; Stevanovic (81. Varela), Antunes (67. Jallow), Morandi (20. Srdanovic); Mraz (67. Ouattara).

Remarks: 8th red card against Mazikou (emergency brake). Cautions: 45 Hadjam, 50 Antunes, 56 Raveloson, 60 Bedia.