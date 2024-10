St. Gallen's Hugo Vandermersch lies on the ground as Fiorentina make it 3:2 Keystone

FC St. Gallen also lose their second game of the Conference League phase.

SDA

The team from eastern Switzerland lost 4-2 at home to Fiorentina, with Felix Mambimbi scoring for FCSG to make it 1-0 (23') and Lukas Görtler 2-2 (62').

SDA