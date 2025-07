The women's opening match between Switzerland and Norway is also a success for Swiss television Keystone

The opening match of the Women's European Championship is also an audience success for Swiss television.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Up to 822,000 viewers watched the match between Switzerland and Norway (1:2) played in Basel on SRF1. This corresponds to a market share of 65.8 percent.

The livestream on SRF's online platforms was started around 230,000 times.