YB goalscorers Filip Ugrinic and Joël Monteiro can finally celebrate again Keystone

Young Boys manage to break the deadlock against Lausanne-Sport at home. The champions scored their first goals in 2025 on the debut of returnee Christian Fassnacht and won 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It took just 14 seconds for Lausanne's bulwark to break after six home games without conceding a goal. Joël Monteiro took a pass from Filip Ugrinic from the right wing into the middle and took just four seconds longer than Ifeanyi Mathew for FCZ last March and Moussa Konaté and Ermir Lenjani for Sion in 2015 and 2019 respectively to score the fastest goals in Super League history. Eleven minutes later, Ugrinic increased the lead with a handball penalty.

For Young Boys, it was their first goals in 2025 and under coach Giorgio Contini in their fifth competitive match. Returning player Christian Fassnacht could have made his successful debut even better had he put a header into the net instead of next to it in the 53rd minute. Lausanne, for their part, conceded a goal at home in the Tuilière for the first time in 553 minutes since September 22.

The early Bernese goals were facilitated by Lausanne's forced changes in defense. Due to the suspensions of Karim Sow and Raoul Giger, Ludovic Magnin had to make changes in two positions. Oliver Custodio deputized for Giger at right-back, while Kévin Mouanga replaced Sow in central defence. Custodio did not look good against Monteiro at 0:1, and the penalty at 0:2 was preceded by a handball by Alvyn Sanches.

Lausanne did not give up after that, but were initially denied by the offside line (Kaly Sène in the 14th minute) and the crossbar (Jamie Roche in the 37th minute). Morgan Poaty's equalizer after an hour did not turn the game around, not least because Alban Ajdini (64') failed to take advantage of a great opportunity and Aliou Baldé also weakened his finishing (87').

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Young Boys 1:2 (0:2)

6648 spectators. - SR Schärer. - Goals: 1. (0:14) Monteiro (Ugrinic) 0:1. 12. Ugrinic (penalty) 0:2. 61. Poaty (Diabaté) 1:2.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Custodio, Mouanga, Dussenne, Poaty (79. Fofana); Sanches, Roche (63. Bernede), Koindredi; Okou (63. Balde), Sène (63. Ajdini), Diabaté (79. Parra).

Young Boys: Keller; Athekame, Camara, Benito, Hadjam; Fassnacht (63. Colley), Raveloson, Ugrinic (50. Lakomy), Monteiro; Virginius (63. Chaiwa), Itten (88. Elia).

Remarks: Cautions: 37 Itten, 66 Diabaté, 92 Koindredi.