Urs Fischer has brought Mainz back on track Keystone

Mainz have taken another step away from the dangerous zone in the Bundesliga. After the 2:1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt, Mainz are nine points clear of a direct relegation spot.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mainz have taken another step away from the dangerous zone in the Bundesliga. After the 2:1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt, Mainz's reserves are nine points clear of a direct relegation spot.

Since Urs Fischer has been coach at Mainz, the club has steadily worked its way up from the bottom of the table. In 18 games under the Zurich coach, Mainz have only lost twice. Fischer took over the team in December at the bottom of the table with just one win this season. Now Mainz, with captain Silvan Widmer, is on course for the top half of the table in the championship and is in the quarter-finals of the Conference League.

Paul Nebel scored two goals against Eintracht Frankfurt. The 23-year-old German midfielder put Mainz ahead twice, the second time in the 89th minute after a cross from Widmer. Nebel had already scored last weekend with a diving header in the 2-0 win over Werder Bremen. Aurèle Amenda played through for Frankfurt.

Rieder scores and loses

VfB Stuttgart impressively underlined their ambitions for a Champions League place by jumping to third place in the table. The Swabians won 5:2 at FC Augsburg at the end of the 27th matchday. Man of the match was German international striker Deniz Undav with his 17th and 18th goals of the season, while defender Luca Jaquez remained on the substitutes' bench.

Fabian Rieder scored for the home team to make it 1:3 at the interval. The Swiss international had to wait a long time for his fourth goal of the season, having last scored in the 10th round at the beginning of November.

Telegrams and table

Mainz 05 - Eintracht Frankfurt 2:1 (1:1). - Goals: 6th Nebel 1:0. 20th Brown 1:1. 89th Nebel 2:1. - Remarks: Mainz 05 with Widmer. Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda.

St. Pauli - Freiburg 1:2 (1:0). - Goals: 24 Sinani 1:0. 65 Matanovic 1:1. 78 Matanovic 1:2. - Comments: Freiburg with Ogbus (until 46) and Manzambi (until 89).

Augsburg - VfB Stuttgart 2:5 (0:3). - Goals: 12. Undav 0:1. 29. Tiago Tomas 0:2. 31. Nartey 0:3. 57. Rieder 1:3. 58. Undav 1:4. 71. Kade 2:4. 83. Demirovic 2:5. - Comments: Augsburg with Zesiger and Rieder. Stuttgart without Jaquez (substitute).