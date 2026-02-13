Double goal scorer Serhou Guirassy embraces triple assist provider Julian Ryerson Keystone

Urs Fischer suffers his second defeat as Mainz coach. The Zurich native lost 4-0 with his team in Dortmund in the 22nd round of the Bundesliga.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After three wins in a row, Mainz fell behind decisively in Dortmund in the first half. Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier scored twice after assists from Julian Ryerson to give the first chasing Bayern Munich a 3:0 lead at the break. The team led by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is now only three points behind Munich, at least until Saturday.

Under Fischer, who was appointed in December, Mainz have now picked up 15 points in nine league games and played their way out of the relegation zone. Before the 4-0 defeat in Dortmund, only Cologne had beaten the resurgent Mainz side this year.

Telegram and table:

Borussia Dortmund - Mainz 05 4:0 (3:0). - Goals: 10 Guirassy 1:0. 15 Beier 2:0. 42 Guirassy 3:0. 84 Kohr (own goal) 4:0. - Comments: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel. Mainz 05 with Widmer (until 61st).

The other matches of the 22nd round. Saturday: Bayer Leverkusen - St. Pauli 15.30. Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Mönchengladbach 15.30. Werder Bremen - Bayern Munich 15.30. Hoffenheim - SC Freiburg 15.30. Hamburger SV - Union Berlin 15.30. VfB Stuttgart - 1. FC Köln 18.30. - Sunday: Augsburg - Heidenheim 15.30. RB Leipzig - Wolfsburg 17.30.

1. Bayern Munich 21/54 (79:19). 2. Borussia Dortmund 22/51 (47:20). 3. Hoffenheim 21/42 (44:28). 4. RB Leipzig 21/39 (40:28). 5. VfB Stuttgart 21/39 (38:28). 6. Bayer Leverkusen 20/36 (39:27). 7. SC Freiburg 21/30 (32:33). 8. Eintracht Frankfurt 21/28 (41:46). 9. Union Berlin 21/25 (26:34). 10. 1. FC Köln 21/23 (30:34). 11. Hamburger SV 20/22 (21:29). 12. Borussia Mönchengladbach 21/22 (25:34). 13. Augsburg 21/22 (24:39). 14. Mainz 05 22/21 (25:37). 15. Wolfsburg 21/19 (29:44). 16. Werder Bremen 21/19 (22:39). 17. St. Pauli 21/17 (20:35). 18. Heidenheim 21/13 (19:47).