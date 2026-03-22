Urs Fischer has brought Mainz back on track Keystone

Mainz have taken another step away from the dangerous zone in the Bundesliga. After the 2:1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt, Mainz are nine points clear of a direct relegation spot.

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Since Urs Fischer took over as Mainz coach, the club has steadily worked its way up from the bottom of the table. In 18 games under the Zurich coach, Mainz have only lost twice. Fischer took over the team in December at the bottom of the table with just one win this season. Now Mainz, with captain Silvan Widmer, is on course for the top half of the table in the championship and has reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League.

Paul Nebel scored two goals in the home win against Eintracht Frankfurt. The 23-year-old German midfielder put Mainz ahead twice, the second time in the 89th minute after a cross from Widmer. Nebel had already scored last weekend with a diving header in the 2-0 win over Werder Bremen. Aurèle Amenda played through for Frankfurt.