Jessica Pegula (pictured) defeats Great Britain's Katie Boulter in three sets in the semi-final Keystone

Defending champions Italy will face record winners USA in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Americans beat Great Britain 2:0 in the second semi-final in the Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula made the final perfect with their victories in the singles.

While the Italians, who defeated the Ukrainian team 2:1 in the first semi-final the day before, are aiming for their fifth triumph in the prestigious team competition in their third consecutive final, it would be the 19th victory for the USA, their first since 2017.