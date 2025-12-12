FC Vaduz remain in first place in the Challenge League ahead of Aarau Keystone

FC Vaduz and FC Aarau remain in lockstep at the top of the Challenge League. Yverdon, their closest rivals, are already twelve points behind for the next 20 hours.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Vaduz had the trickier task on Friday. Vaduz won 4:0 at Rapperswil. Rapperswil-Jona had previously won three games in a row for the first time in seven and a half years. However, after an even first half, St. Gallen missed the start of the second half. Javi Navarro (49') and Dominik Schwizer with a direct free kick (52') made it 2:0 for the Liechtenstein side within three minutes. Marcel Monsberger and Jonathan De Donno increased the score to 4:0 in the final period.

FC Aarau won their home game against Etoile Carouge 2:1. French goalkeeper Elias Filet put the Aargau side ahead with the first shot on goal, and 24-year-old Henri Koide made it 2:1 after 62 minutes. In between, Etoile Carouge equalized after 34 minutes with the second goal of the season from Brazilian Itaitinga.

FC Vaduz and FC Aarau have yet to concede any points this season in the Challenge League after taking the lead. However, Aarau already had a nine-point lead over Vaduz after eight rounds.