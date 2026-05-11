Central defender David Acquah (far right) lets Aarau celebrate in Vaduz Keystone

In the Challenge League football championship, leaders Vaduz and runners-up Aarau postponed the promotion decision until the last round. Aarau won 2:1 in Vaduz and lead the table for the first time since November.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A home win would have seen the Liechtenstein side promoted to the Super League for the fourth time after 2008, 2014 and 2021. Vaduz squandered their promising starting position: the score remained 1-1 until well into stoppage time after two late goals in the first half. However, Vaduz allowed themselves to be caught out in stoppage time: defender David Acquah scored the "lucky punch" goal with a perfect header in the 94th minute.

In the end, Aarau deserved their away win in front of 5874 spectators in the sold-out Rheinpark. They dominated the second half and had already hit the crossbar.

All is not yet lost for FC Vaduz. The Liechtenstein side visit Wil (7th) on Friday and have a supposedly somewhat easier task than Aarau, who host Yverdon (3rd). Aarau are one point ahead of Vaduz in the table. In the event of a tie on points, the goal difference would be in Vaduz's favor.

A decision was made on Monday: AC Bellinzona lost their home match against Wil 2:4 and can no longer secure their place in the league. The gap to Stade Nyonnais (9th) is still six points ahead of the final round. The fact that Bellinzona is the only club in the Swiss Football League not to have been granted a license for next season in the first instance (for financial reasons) is therefore a side note.