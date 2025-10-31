The right path under coach Marc Schneider: Vaduz win in Yverdon and stay close to Aarau Keystone

Vaduz remain hot on the heels of leaders Aarau in the Challenge League. In the chasing duel of the 12th round, the Liechtenstein side won spectacularly 4:3 in Yverdon.

Yverdon showed morale and came back from 3-1 down. When Antonio Marchesano scored from the penalty spot in the 84th minute to equalize for the home team, the turning point and thus the sixth victory in the sixth home game was in the air. But things turned out differently: Gabriele De Donno scored for the visitors in stoppage time and ensured that Marc Schneider's team consolidated second place and are still three points behind Aarau. The leaders can restore the gap against Rapperswil-Jona on Saturday.

Bellinzona are still waiting for their first win after twelve games. The Ticino side remain bottom of the table after losing 2-0 at Etoile Carouge.