FC Vaduz win the Challenge League's top match against FC Aarau 3-2 at home and go into the Christmas break as winter champions.

FC Aarau were also unable to halt Vaduz's run of success. The Liechtenstein side celebrated their tenth win in a row in front of almost 3,000 spectators at the Rheinpark, remain unblemished at home after eight games and have a three-point lead over their most dangerous rivals in the race for direct promotion halfway through the season.

In the 89th minute, Stephan Seiler put the finishing touches to an entertaining game with a 3:2. The midfielder, who had already made it 1-0 after just over a quarter of an hour, scored from a corner kick. It was a bitter loss for Aarau after they had shown great morale. They twice recovered from a deficit. The first time quickly through their top scorer Elias Filet and the second time while short-handed after a remarkable spell of pressure by substitute Daniel Afriyie (85').

One scene in particular from the 65th minute will be a talking point in Aarau. Less than five minutes after Vaduz had taken a 2:1 lead thanks to a penalty from Dominik Schwizer, FC Aarau were denied in a controversial action in the other penalty area. Worse still: Marcin Dickenmann was given a second caution by referee Zrinko Prskalo for a foul. A brutal decision for the Aarau player, who had been, if not fouled, then at least hit in a tackle.