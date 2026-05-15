Jubilation at Vaduz: The Liechtenstein club is promoted to the Super League Keystone

FC Vaduz wins the second division title and is promoted to the Super League. While the Liechtenstein side won 3:1 against Wil, Aarau squandered a 2:0 lead against Yverdon and had to go into the barrage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Vaduz, who had lost the lead in the table after the bitter 2-1 defeat against Aarau in the previous round, completed their task in Wil with aplomb. The visitors pulled away to a 3-0 lead by the 48th minute and were never seriously shaken, even after the home team scored the equalizer.

The evening at the Brügglifeld was completely different, with Aarau dramatically throwing away their excellent starting position. After scoring to make it 2:0 in the 42nd minute, the home team already looked like a certain promotion contender. However, the visitors from Yverdon showed great morale and refused to give up despite the game's lack of sporting significance for them. A goal just before the break brought hope back to the Vaud side. In the 63rd minute, Antonio Marchesano finally caused horror in the stadium with the equalizer to make it 2:2.

Aarau must now face Grasshoppers in the barrage. The first leg will take place in Aarau on Monday, with the second leg following on Thursday in Zurich.

Meanwhile, Vaduz are celebrating their fourth promotion to Switzerland's top division. The team last played in the Challenge League for five years and fought a thrilling duel with Aarau this season, which reached its final spectacular turning point in the final round.

Table

Ranking: 1. Vaduz 36/81 (75:41). 2. Aarau 36/80 (77:47). 3. Yverdon 36/67 (75:48). 4. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 36/50 (59:51). 5. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 36/49 (55:56). 6. Rapperswil-Jona 36/44 (52:62). 7. Etoile Carouge 36/40 (46:54). 8. Wil 36/40 (39:55). 9. Stade Nyonnais 36/28 (33:60). 10. Bellinzona 36/23 (40:77).