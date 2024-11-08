  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Vaduz win at home against Xamax

SDA

8.11.2024 - 22:15

Coach Marc Schneider has been unbeaten with Vaduz for six games
Keystone

Vaduz celebrate their third home win in a row. Coach Marc Schneider's team won 2:1 against Xamax, coached by Uli Forte.

08.11.2024, 22:15

Dominik Schwizer, who played for Xamax on loan last season, secured the win for the Liechtenstein side with a converted penalty in the 75th minute. Vaduz are now unbeaten in six games and moved to within two points of third-placed Neuchâtel, who have lost four of their last six games.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and Stade Nyonnais also met on Friday evening. As in the first meeting this season, it was a clear-cut affair: after a 3-0 away win at the end of August, Lausanne-Ouchy won 6-2 at home.

Telegrams and table

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Stade Nyonnais 6:2 (1:1). - SR Huwiler. - Goals: 13. Kayombo 1:0. 24. Deme 1:1. 46. Koré 1:2. 55. Heule 2:2. 69. Caddy 3:2. 78. Caddy 4:2. 90. De Jesus 5:2. 92. Garcia 6:2.

Vaduz - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 2:1 (1:0). - 1180 spectators. - Refereed by Mandach. - Goals: 3. Javi Navarro 1:0. 69. Furrer 1:1. 76. Schwizer (penalty) 2:1.

Ranking: 1. Etoile Carouge 13/26 (25:18). 2. Thun 13/25 (25:12). 3. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 14/22 (24:27). 4. Vaduz 14/20 (18:20). 5. Aarau 13/18 (20:18). 6. Wil 13/17 (21:17). 7. Bellinzona 13/16 (15:19). 8. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 14/16 (26:20). 9. Schaffhausen 13/14 (17:22). 10. Stade Nyonnais 14/10 (19:37).

SDA

