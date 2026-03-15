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Spain Vargas makes his comeback, Sow makes up for lost time

SDA

15.3.2026 - 19:42

Djibril Sow (right) in a duel with Barcelona's match-winner Raphinha
Djibril Sow (right) in a duel with Barcelona's match-winner Raphinha
Keystone

Ruben Vargas makes his comeback in Sevilla FC's 5-2 defeat at FC Barcelona, Djibril Sow joins the goalscorers.

Keystone-SDA

15.03.2026, 19:42

15.03.2026, 19:45

Vargas returned to action in the second half after a lengthy injury history. Sow put the finishing touches to the game in the 92nd minute with Sevilla's second goal.

Vargas had been absent from his club since the end of November due to a thigh injury. He had to abandon his first comeback attempt on January 12 against Celta Vigo after nine minutes as a substitute.

On Sunday, Raphinha put Barcelona on course for an early win at the Camp Nou with two converted penalties. He was also responsible for the 4:1 after the break (51'). The other goals were scored by Dani Olmo (38') and João Cancelo (60').

Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid had won 4-1 at home against Elche on Saturday evening. Arda Güler achieved the feat of scoring a goal from inside his own half of the pitch.

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