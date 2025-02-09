Ruben Vargas (left) celebrates his first goal for Sevilla Keystone

Ruben Vargas has scored for the first time in his fifth game for Sevilla FC. The Swiss international made it 1-1 in the 4-1 defeat at home to FC Barcelona.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sevilla fell behind in the 7th minute thanks to an acrobatic move by Robert Lewandowski, but caught the visitors off guard just 14 seconds after the restart. Vargas was on hand to score after Saul Niguez, who had run out on the right wing, had made his mark. After the break, Fermin Lopez (46) and Raphinha (55) made it 3-1 within nine minutes. Eric Garcia increased the lead to 4:1 shortly before the end.

Barcelona (3rd) moved to within two points of leaders Real Madrid in the table.