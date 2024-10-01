  1. Residential Customers
Champions League VfB Stuttgart miss out on home win against Sparta Prague

SDA

1.10.2024 - 20:47

Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel stretches unsuccessfully for a precise free kick from Sparta's Kaan Kairinen
Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel stretches unsuccessfully for a precise free kick from Sparta's Kaan Kairinen
Keystone

Stuttgart miss out on victory in their first Champions League home game in 14 years. The Swabians had to settle for a 1:1 draw in the 2nd round against outsiders Sparta Prague.

01.10.2024, 20:47

01.10.2024, 22:12

Two weeks after conceding late goals in the 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid, Enzo Millot headed the runners-up from the last Bundesliga season into the lead in the 7th minute after a cross from Maximilian Mittelstädt. 25 minutes later, Finland's Kaan Kairinen equalized for the Czechs with a superb free-kick. The Swiss were at best supporting players for Stuttgart; Fabian Rieder was substituted in the closing stages and Leonidas Stergiou was missing through injury.

Salzburg suffered their second heavy defeat at home to Champions League debutants Brest (0:4) after the 3-0 opening defeat to Sparta Prague. Edimilson Fernandes played in defensive midfield for the Bretons and was substituted after just over an hour, shortly before the visitors went from 1-0 down to 4-0 up.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

VfB Stuttgart - Sparta Prague 1:1 (1:1). - SR Lukjancukas. - Goals: 7. Millot 1:0. 32. Kairinen 1:1. - Remarks: Stuttgart with Rieder (from 84), without Stergiou (injured).

Salzburg - Brest 0:4 (0:1). - SR Taylor. - Goals: 24. Sima 0:1. 66. Camara 0:2. 70. Sima 0:3. 75. Mathias Pereira Lage 0:4. - Comments: Salzburg without Okoh (substitute). Brest with Edimilson Fernandes (until 63).

Other games on Tuesday: Arsenal - Paris Saint-Germain 21.00. Bayer Leverkusen - AC Milan 21.00. Borussia Dortmund - Celtic Glasgow 21.00. FC Barcelona - Young Boys 21.00. Inter Milan - Red Star Belgrade 21.00. PSV Eindhoven - Sporting Lisbon 21.00. Slovan Bratislava - Manchester City 21.00. - Wednesday: Shakhtar Donetsk - Atalanta Bergamo 18.45. Girona - Feyenoord Rotterdam 18.45. Aston Villa - Bayern Munich 21.00. Dinamo Zagreb - Monaco 21.00. Liverpool - Bologna 21.00. Lille - Real Madrid 21.00. RB Leipzig - Juventus Turin 21.00. Sturm Graz - FC Brugge 21.00. Benfica Lisbon - Atlético Madrid 21.00.

Ranking: 1. Brest 2/6 (6:1). 2. Sparta Prague 2/4 (4:1). 3. Bayern Munich 1/3 (9-2). 4. Celtic Glasgow 1/3 (5:1). 5. Bayer Leverkusen 1/3 (4-0). 6. Aston Villa 1/3 (3-0). 6. Borussia Dortmund 1/3 (3-0). 8. Juventus Turin 1/3 (3-1). 8. Liverpool 1/3 (3-1). 8. Real Madrid 1/3 (3-1). 11th Sporting Lisbon 1/3 (2-0). 12th Atlético Madrid 1/3 (2-1). 12th Benfica Lisbon 1/3 (2-1). 12th Monaco 1/3 (2-1). 15. Paris Saint-Germain 1/3 (1-0). 16th Arsenal 1/1 (0-0). 16th Atalanta Bergamo 1/1 (0-0). 16th Bologna 1/1 (0-0). 16th Inter Milan 1/1 (0-0). 16th Manchester City 1/1 (0-0). 16. Shakhtar Donetsk 1/1 (0-0). 22nd VfB Stuttgart 2/1 (2:4). 23rd FC Barcelona 1/0 (1-2). 23rd RB Leipzig 1/0 (1:2). 23rd Red Star Belgrade 1/0 (1-2). 23 Sturm Graz 1/0 (1-2). 27 Girona 1/0 (0:1). 28 AC Milan 1/0 (1-3). 28 PSV Eindhoven 1/0 (1-3). 30 Lille 1/0 (0:2). 31 FC Brugge 1/0 (0:3). 31st Young Boys 1/0 (0:3). 33 Slovan Bratislava 1/0 (1:5). 34 Feyenoord Rotterdam 1/0 (0:4). 35 Dinamo Zagreb 1/0 (2:9). 36. Salzburg 2/0 (0:7).

SDA

