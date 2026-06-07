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World Cup test matches Victories for Argentina, Brazil and England

SDA

7.6.2026 - 07:42

Scorer of Argentina's second goal: Giuliano Simeone
Scorer of Argentina's second goal: Giuliano Simeone
Keystone

Argentina, Brazil and England win their World Cup preparation matches. Switzerland's first group opponents Qatar only played 0:0.

Keystone-SDA

07.06.2026, 07:42

07.06.2026, 07:55

Without the rested captain Lionel Messi, defending champions Argentina won 2:0 against Honduras, who did not qualify for the World Cup, in College Station in the US state of Texas. Lautaro Martínez put the "Albiceleste" ahead with a foul penalty in the 37th minute. Giuliano Simeone increased the lead to 2:0 in the 54th minute.

Brazil beat Egypt 2:1 in Cleveland. Endrick scored the winner shortly after the break.

Thanks to goalscorer Harry Kane, England also recorded a lackluster victory in the first of two World Cup test matches. Coach Thomas Tuchel's team won 1-0 against New Zealand in Tampa. Bayern striker Kane scored the Three Lions' only goal shortly before the break with a header. Tuchel then changed his entire team at half-time.

Switzerland's first group opponents (next Saturday) Qatar only managed a goalless draw against El Salvador, who did not qualify for the World Cup, in Los Angeles.

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