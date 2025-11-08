The FC Zurich players are delighted with an important victory Keystone

FC Zurich showed signs of life in the 13th round of the Super League, winning 3-2 at home against Luzern after a 2-0 defeat, while Grasshoppers won 1-0 in the basement duel in Winterthur.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FCZ ended a run of five defeats, although the game could not have started worse for the hosts. After just 20 seconds, Lucerne were awarded a penalty, which Matteo Di Giusto converted safely. Julian Von Moos increased the lead to 2:0 for the visitors in the 43rd minute. However, Zurich fought their way back. In the 75th minute, Jahnoah Markelo reduced the deficit to 1:2 with a penalty, after which Matthias Phaeton (79') and Philippe Paulin Keny (92') also scored. Like Markelo, the latter scored from the penalty spot. Lucerne were down to ten players from the 74th minute onwards following a red card against Taisei Abe.

Grasshopper Club Zürich's match-winner in Winterthur was substitute Nikolas Muci, who scored the only goal of the game in the 92nd minute. Four minutes earlier, Andrin Hunziker's supposed 1:0 goal for Winterthur had been disallowed for offside following a VAR intervention. GC extended its lead over bottom-placed Winterthur to seven points thanks to the late victory. It was the record champions' first away win in the current championship.

Results/rankings

Super League. 13th round. Saturday: Winterthur - Grasshoppers 0:1 (0:0). Zurich - Lucerne 3:2 (0:2). Servette - Thun 20.30. - Sunday: Basel - Lugano 14.00. Lausanne-Sport - Sion 16.30. St. Gallen - Young Boys 16.30.

1. Thun 12/28 (25:14). 2. Basel 12/22 (22:15). 3. St. Gallen 11/21 (25:13). 4. Young Boys 12/19 (21:22). 5. Sion 12/18 (18:15). 6. Lucerne 13/17 (26:22). 7. Lugano 11/16 (16:17). 8. Zurich 13/16 (19:25). 9. Lausanne-Sport 12/15 (23:19). 10. Servette 12/14 (20:24). 11. Grasshoppers 13/13 (18:27). 12. Winterthur 13/6 (16:36).