  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

National team Wälti and Reuteler in the football team of the preliminary round

SDA

15.7.2025 - 15:29

Convinced with strong performances in the preliminary round: Géraldine Reuteler (l.) and captain Lia Wälti
Convinced with strong performances in the preliminary round: Géraldine Reuteler (l.) and captain Lia Wälti
Keystone

Great honor for two Swiss national team players: Lia Wälti and Géraldine Reuteler were voted into the European Championship team of the preliminary round by the renowned specialist magazine Kicker.

Keystone-SDA

15.07.2025, 15:29

15.07.2025, 17:17

Switzerland's quarter-final opponents Spain are represented by three players in the top eleven: Laia Aleixandri, Alexia Putellas and Esther Gonzalez made it into the team for the group stage.

The midfield includes two-time World Player of the Year Putellas, Wälti and Reuteler as well as Sweden's captain Kosovare Asllani and Germany's Klara Bühl.

In addition to Gonzalez, who currently leads the scoring charts with four goals, England's Alessia Russo has been selected for the forward line. Aleixandri and the two Frenchwomen Thiniba Samoura and Selma Bacha form the defense. Daphne van Domselaar from the Netherlands was named best goalkeeper.

More from the department

National team. Several players with cold symptoms

National teamSeveral players with cold symptoms

Super League. Former St. Gallen player Diarrassouba joins GC

Super LeagueFormer St. Gallen player Diarrassouba joins GC

Super League. Thun signs Estonian international

Super LeagueThun signs Estonian international