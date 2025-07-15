Convinced with strong performances in the preliminary round: Géraldine Reuteler (l.) and captain Lia Wälti Keystone

Great honor for two Swiss national team players: Lia Wälti and Géraldine Reuteler were voted into the European Championship team of the preliminary round by the renowned specialist magazine Kicker.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Switzerland's quarter-final opponents Spain are represented by three players in the top eleven: Laia Aleixandri, Alexia Putellas and Esther Gonzalez made it into the team for the group stage.

The midfield includes two-time World Player of the Year Putellas, Wälti and Reuteler as well as Sweden's captain Kosovare Asllani and Germany's Klara Bühl.

In addition to Gonzalez, who currently leads the scoring charts with four goals, England's Alessia Russo has been selected for the forward line. Aleixandri and the two Frenchwomen Thiniba Samoura and Selma Bacha form the defense. Daphne van Domselaar from the Netherlands was named best goalkeeper.