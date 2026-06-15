Ruben Vargas looks back on the disappointing start to the World Cup Keystone

The day after the 1-1 draw against Qatar, the Swiss national team analyzed the match in a video session. Ruben Vargas explains what insights were gained.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Unsurprisingly, Vargas also noted that the team’s inability to convert chances in the opening match in Santa Clara was the biggest shortcoming. This applied to him as well: In the second half, he had a great opportunity to score the second goal but failed to capitalize due to an inaccurate finish.

“Of course, that weighs on me; it wasn’t an easy night for me,” the 27-year-old said at Monday’s press conference. After all, he noted, scoring goals and providing assists are part of his role as an attacking player.

Criticism is understandable

Vargas understands why Granit Xhaka subsequently criticized the team’s discipline again: “I think it’s good to address these issues. Of course, we’re analyzing this internally as well.” In addition to the lack of efficiency, aspects of a lack of cleverness were also discussed. “Our defense made us strong in the qualifiers. We need to build on that again.”

Vargas doesn’t believe the opponent was underestimated: “All the teams here deserve to be here.” Rather, it was one of those games that you win nine times out of ten—but just not that one time.

The team is aware of the public criticism but isn’t letting it rattle them and is focusing on its own analysis. “We have to stay positive together and stick together,” Vargas emphasized. “It was just one game, and a lot is still possible.”

Regaining confidence

When asked whether the campaign, which started with so much confidence, could come to an unexpectedly negative end, he replied calmly: “I’m a positive person.” He isn’t worried about the tasks ahead: “We need to work hard in training now.” In particular, finishing in front of goal needs to be analyzed closely once again to regain confidence.

The team did not train together on Monday. As usual, the players worked individually two days after the match. Tactical preparation for the pivotal match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Thursday, 9:00 p.m. Swiss time) begins on Tuesday.