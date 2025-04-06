  1. Residential Customers
St. Gallen - Servette 1:0 Well-deserved home win for St. Gallen against Servette

SDA

6.4.2025 - 16:11

Spell broken: St. Gallen's goalscorer Lukas Daschner celebrates
Spell broken: St. Gallen's goalscorer Lukas Daschner celebrates
Keystone

St. Gallen have not yet conceded defeat in the battle to reach the Super League championship round. The team from eastern Switzerland kept their small chance alive with a 1:0 home win against title challengers Servette.

Keystone-SDA

06.04.2025, 16:11

06.04.2025, 16:19

Lukas Daschner took advantage of a Chadrac Akolo pass in the 48th minute to score his first Super League goal. St. Gallen then missed a number of good counter-attacking opportunities, but Servette were unable to find a way to equalize and lost for the third time in the last four rounds. Lawrence Ati Zigi and Konrad Faber saved twice in extremis as the final quarter of an hour approached.

After just one win in their previous seven games against the title contenders from French-speaking Switzerland, St. Gallen were once again convincing. That was also necessary in order to keep alive the small chance of making it into the championship round. With two rounds to go before the league is split in two, there are now four points between FC Zurich in 6th place and St. Gallen in 8th.

Servette's top scorer in the league, Dereck Kutesa, was unable to shake off his scoring troubles. Not least because he missed alone in front of Lawrence Ati Zigi in the first half, the striker, who was willing to make the switch, failed to score for the seventh time in a row. With Enzo Crivelli out injured, Geneva, who only pressed in phases, lacked further attacking threat.

FC Basel thus remain leaders after the 31st round.

Telegram:

St. Gallen - Servette 1:0 (0:0)

18'410 spectators. - SR San. - Goal: 48. Daschner (Akolo) 1:0.

St. Gallen: Zigi; Ambrosius, Stanic (78. Diaby), Vallci; Vandermersch (73. Faber), Görtler (85. Quintillà), Daschner, Okoroji (78. Csoboth); Witzig, Geubbels, Akolo (73. Mambimbi).

Servette: Mall; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Ondoua (62. Douline), Baron (85. Guillemenot); Miroslav Stevanovic, Cognat, Kutesa (76. Ouattara); Beniangba (62. Ndoye).

Remarks: Cautions: 9 Stanic, 21 Vallci, 23 Mazikou, 25 Tsunemoto, 55 Daschner, 92 Cognat, 93 Mambimbi.

