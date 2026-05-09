The 2026 SailGP season continues: the fifth race of the season takes place in Bermuda this weekend. Can the Swiss team improve on its meagre points haul so far?

Patrick Lämmle

The ranking after four races

Dates & venues for 2026 January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth

February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland

February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney

April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro

May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda

May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York

June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax

July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth

August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz

September 5 & 6 | Race #10 | Valencia

September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva

November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai Show more

All races on free TV on blue Zoom

Adrenaline-filled races, spectacular locations, rival national teams and breathtaking speeds. Once again this year, you can watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom.

From the archive