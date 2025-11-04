Will Martina Voss-Tecklenburg be presented as the new national team coach today in Muri? IMAGO/Steinsiek.ch

Shortly after parting ways with Pia Sundhage, the association is holding a press conference. It is quite possible that the new national team coach will already be presented there. It is also quite possible that it will be Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Michael Wegmann

On Monday, the SFA announced the departure of Pia Sundhage as coach of the national team. Today at 4 p.m. at the House of Swiss Football in Muri, the SFA will answer questions about this decision and provide further information about the succession plan.

It is therefore quite possible that Sundhage's successor will already be presented there. And if the rumors are to be believed, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg could take over.

It would be a return for the German. She was coach of the Swiss national team from 2012 to 2018. And she did so extremely successfully: in June 2015, she led Switzerland to the World Cup for the first time in their history. At the beginning of 2018, she was poached by the German women's national team.

Voss-Tecklenburg was an SRF expert during the European Championship fairytale

The 57-year-old German experienced the Swiss European Championship fairytale first-hand, as she was an expert on SRF.

She has received requests to work as a consultant, but the tendency is more towards a comeback on the sidelines, she said a few months ago in "Kicker". And: "The coaching chapter is not yet closed."

Perhaps she will now take over the Swiss national team again. It's still speculation. This solution is certainly conceivable. We'll find out more at 4 pm.

