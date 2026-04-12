The Swiss SailGP team has yet to get going this season. The team did not score any points in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday either. Will it work on Sunday?

Jan Arnet

Swiss fail to score any points on Saturday

The Swiss came away empty-handed on Saturday. The Swiss SailGP team is in last place in the season rankings. Sunday is the next chance to do better.

The Swiss want to attack after a weak start to the season: "Have to step on the gas"

The Swiss SailGP team has yet to get going this season. Lorena Schneiter, media officer and reserve athlete for the Swiss team, talks to blue Sport about the problems.

The spectacular backdrop of Rio de Janeiro will become the stage for one of the fastest sporting events in the world this weekend: the SailGP will be held in Guanabara Bay for the first time. On April 11 and 12, the sailors will make a stop in Brazil - as the fourth stop of the 2026 season.

The first three GPs in Perth, Auckland and Sydney did not go according to plan for the Swiss team led by skipper Sébastien Schneiter. Schneiter's wife Lorena, the Swiss team's media officer and reserve athlete, said in an interview with blue Sport: "We had a few problems, but some of them were not of our own making. In Perth, we were knocked out by the New Zealanders and then missed almost the entire race weekend."

Some mistakes then happened in Auckland. "We want and need to do better. We still have our problems, especially in extreme conditions like in New Zealand," says Lorena Schneiter. "But we are very motivated and want to deliver now."

The Swiss team is one of the youngest and least experienced in the racing series. Accordingly, it will take time to close the gap to the top teams. "We have to step on the gas. The faster we can close this gap, the faster the results will be right."

Can the Swiss team spring a surprise this weekend in Brazil? blue Sport will be broadcasting the races live on Saturday and Sunday from 19:55.