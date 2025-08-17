Willem Geubbels moves from St. Gallen to Paris Keystone

Willem Geubbels will no longer play for FC St. Gallen. The Frenchman will continue his career with Ligue 1 promotion contender Paris FC on a five-year contract.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The confirmed departure to the French capital made official what had long been apparent and had been more than just a rumor for weeks. Geubbels himself, who turned 24 on Saturday, had made no secret of his impending change of scenery. He made his intentions known towards the end of last season.

According to reports from France, those responsible at Paris FC are reportedly willing to pay around ten million euros to sign Geubbels. In recent weeks, various clubs, especially those from the French top league, have shown interest in the striker.

An exciting project awaits Geubbels in Paris, in which Red Bull and Louis Vuitton boss Bernard Arnault are two extremely wealthy parties who want to shape the promoted club into a top national and international club in the coming seasons.

Geubbels moved from AS Monaco to eastern Switzerland two and a half years ago and quickly established himself as a reliable goalscorer. He scored 30 goals in 95 competitive matches. His contract, which Geubbels extended prematurely last fall, would have been valid for the current and next season.