Alexandre Jankewitz (left) and goalscorer Josias Lukembila celebrate the interim 1:0 against Grasshoppers Keystone

Winterthur celebrate three consecutive wins in the Super League for the first time. FCW won the landmark home game against Grasshoppers 2:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Uli Forte proved to have the right instinct at the break. After his team had done little offensively in the first 45 minutes, the Winterthur coach brought on Josias Lukembila in the second half. And the 25-year-old immediately repaid the trust placed in him: In the 47th minute, Lukembila scored the all-important 1-0 for the home team with his first goal of the season.

This goal resulted in a complete change of momentum. Just six minutes later, central defender Loïc Lüthi increased the lead to 2:0 and caused a storm of jubilation in the sold-out Schützenwiese.

Grasshoppers were completely dismayed at the other end. The Zurich side had been closer to taking the lead in the first half. After just over half an hour, the ball even found its way into the Winterthur net, but Pascal Schürpf's header was disallowed due to a close offside call. A few minutes later, Schürpf scored again, this time from a clear offside position.

Luck was not on the visitors' side in the second half either. In the 58th minute, the referee whistled a penalty for GC, but reversed the decision after the VAR intervened. By then at the latest, the will of coach Tomas Oral's team seemed to be broken.

With Winterthur's victory, the relegation battle in the Super League is definitely wide open again. Winterthur, who have picked up 13 points out of a possible 15 in the last five rounds, remain in last place on goal difference. However, they are level on points with GC and Yverdon, who play on Sunday. Sion, who are only three points ahead of the trio, are also under pressure in their home game against Zurich on Sunday.

Telegram and table

Winterthur - Grasshoppers 2:0 (0:0)

8700 spectators. - SR Tschudi. - Goals: 47. Lukembila 1:0. 53. Lüthi (Burkart) 2:0.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sahitaj (46. Lukembila), Arnold, Lüthi, Sidler; Jankewitz, Schneider (75. Cueni); Ulrich, Di Giusto (75. Frei), Burkart (80. Mühl); Gomis (84. Buess).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Schmitz, Decarli, Seko, Persson; Abrashi (78. Choinière); Irankunda (78. Bojang), Morandi, Meyer (64. Kittel), Schürpf (72. Verón Lupi); Lee Young-Jun (64. Muci).

Cautions: 29. Sahitaj, 56. Schneider.

Ranking: 1. St. Gallen 33/47 (46:43). 2. Zurich 33/47 (44:48). 3. Sion 33/36 (41:51). 4. Yverdon 33/33 (33:57). 5. Grasshoppers 34/33 (35:48). 6. Winterthur 34/33 (34:61).