Stéphane Cueni played with FC Wil against Winterthur's Fabian Frei in the Cup in September

Winterthur have strengthened their squad with the addition of 23-year-old midfielder Stéphane Cueni.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Cueni joins the Super League's bottom club from FC Wil in the Challenge League. The former youth international has signed a contract until the summer of 2028, as FC Winterthur announced.

Meanwhile, FC Wil has secured the two central defenders Marvin Akahomen (Basel) and Sadin Crnovrsanin (Young Boys) on loan. The 22-year-old Crnovrsanin will remain with the Challenge League club until the end of the season, while the 17-year-old Akahomen will stay until the summer of 2026, FCB and YB announced.