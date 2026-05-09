Andrin Hunziker and Loic Lüthi are happy for Winterthur Keystone

Winterthur have hope of staying in the league after a 2:1 home win against Lausanne. As Grasshoppers lost the derby against FCZ 1-2, FCW could still make it into the barrage late on.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Just under a month ago, there was an air of sad melancholy on the Schützenwiese in Winterthur. Although the fans drank their usual beer after the match against the Grasshoppers, the barley juice probably didn't taste quite as good this time, as FC Winterthur had lost 0:2 to the Grasshoppers that evening and only the boldest optimists believed that FCW's time in the Super League would not come to an end any time soon.

Well, on this Saturday evening, the beer must have been flowing again in summer temperatures, and this time it tasted great. After FCW's 2:1 win against Lausanne-Sport, there was a glimmer of hope in the time-honored stands. As the Grasshoppers lost the derby against FCZ 2-1 at the same time, Patrick Rahmen's team reduced the gap to the barrage place to four points.

And as chance and the fixture manager would have it, Tuesday will see a direct duel at the Letzigrund, which will be decisive either way: either because Winterthur's relegation will be sealed once and for all, or because a win against Grasshoppers will create the greatest possible tension ahead of the final round and hope for a last-minute rescue in the barrage.

Nishan Burkart put Winterthur in front early on after a long ball, and because top scorer Andrin Hunziker quickly had an answer ready (66') to Omar Janneh's equalizer (56'), Winterthur are still hanging on by a thread in the Super League.

Grasshoppers could have clarified matters with a win in the derby, but the record champions failed to win their first game under new coach Peter Zeidler. Although Emmanuel Tsimba put GC ahead after just over half an hour, he did his team a disservice in stoppage time with an assault on Lindrit Kamberi. Alexander Hack and Ilan Sauter turned the tide in favor of the team from Zurich.

Telegrams and standings

Zurich - Grasshoppers 2:1 (0:1)

18'040 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goals: 35. Tsimba (Jensen) 0:1. 49. Hack (Ivan Cavaleiro) 1:1. 61. Sauter (Tsawa) 2:1.

Zurich: Huber; Hodza (85. Vujevic), Kamberi, Hack, Sauter; Perea (85. Ramic), Tsawa (73. Berisha), Palacio, Ivan Cavaleiro (73. Emmanuel); B. Krasniqi (73. Phaëton); Kény.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Ngom, Köhler, Rissi (74. Ullmann); Hassane (85. Beka); S. Krasniqi (74. Lee Young-Jun), Meyer, Abrashi (56. Frey), Jensen (74. Marques); Tsimba.

Remarks: 45th red card against Tsimba (assault). 66. penalty saved by Jensen. Cautions: 23rd Tsawa, 79th Huber, 87th Marques.

Winterthur - Lausanne-Sport 2:1 (1:0)

7200 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 12. Burkart (Golliard) 1:0. 56. Janneh 1:1. 66. Hunziker (Rohner) 2:1.

Winterthur: Kapino; Rohner (69. Sidler), Lüthi, Kryeziu (77. Arnold), Diaby (60. Smith); Schneider, Zuffi, Kasami (61. Jankewitz); Golliard; Hunziker, Burkart (69. Maluvunu).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Bergvall, Mouanga, Ngonzo, Fofana (67. Poaty); Mollet (67. Custodio), Roche, Lekoueiry (46. Diakite); Butler-Oyedeji (81. Bair), Janneh, Ajdini (46. Renovales).

Remarks: Cautions: 10 Rohner, 14 Zuffi, 17 Lekoueiry, 49 Renovales, 76 Mouanga, 84 Bergvall.

Ranking: 1. Lucerne 35/46 (69:63). 2. Servette 35/46 (64:60). 3. Lausanne-Sport 36/42 (52:59). 4. Zurich 36/38 (49:69). 5. Grasshoppers 36/27 (42:71). 6. Winterthur 36/23 (42:94).