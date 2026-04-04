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Lausanne - Winterthur 2:1 Winterthur loses despite taking the lead

SDA

4.4.2026 - 20:26

The Lausanne players are delighted with the decisive 2:1 win against Winterthur
The Lausanne players are delighted with the decisive 2:1 win against Winterthur
Keystone

Winterthur, bottom of the table, failed to put further pressure on the Grasshoppers, who are ranked ahead of them. Despite taking a 1:0 lead, they conceded a 2:1 defeat in Lausanne.

Keystone-SDA

04.04.2026, 20:26

04.04.2026, 20:37

Lausanne-Sport showed great spirit and scored the winning goal in the 67th minute thanks to a fantastic long-range shot from Sékou Fofana. The Vaud side had previously failed to win seven home games in a row, including four draws.

Winterthur took the lead in the 39th minute after Luca Zuffi confidently converted a penalty. The penalty was needlessly awarded by Lausanne defender Morgan Poaty, who bumped Theo Golliard in the penalty area. Omar Janneh equalized for the hosts in stoppage time of the first half after a throw-in, when he shot the ball onto the bottom edge of the near corner. Winterthur defended far too passively.

As a result, they also conceded a goal in their 32nd game of the season, extending their existing negative record - Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy had gone 30 games without a clean sheet in 2023/24.

Following this defeat, Winterthur remain five points behind GC, who host Sion on Monday. The two teams will then go head-to-head in Winterthur next Saturday.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Winterthur 2:1 (1:1)

5830 spectators. - SR Dudic. - Goals: 39. Zuffi (penalty) 0:1. 45. Janneh (Fofana) 1:1. 67. Fofana (Lekoueiry) 2:1.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Bergvall, Mouanga, Poaty, Fofana (81. Soppy); Sigua (46. Lekoueiry), Roche, Beloko; Traore (75. Butler-Oyedeji), Bair, Janneh.

Winterthur: Kapino; Citherlet, Mühl, Lüthi; Sidler (80. Buess), Kasami (80. Maluvunu), Zuffi, Burkart (62. Dansoko); Jankewitz (62. Schneider); Golliard (85. Momoh), Hunziker.

Remarks: Cautions: 55. Fofana.

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