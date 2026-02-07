Anto Grgic scores with a penalty to make it 1:1 Keystone

FC Winterthur unfortunately missed out on a potential home win against FC Lugano, who were outnumbered for a good half hour. A harsh penalty leads to the 1:1 final score.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The timing seemed ideal for FC Winterthur to go into the 23rd round without conceding a goal for the first time this season. After Andrin Hunziker's opening goal in the 61st minute, Patrick Rahmen's team were able to defend their lead with one more player, as Uran Bislimi was shown a second yellow card for a somewhat harsh tackle shortly before making it 1-0.

In the 80th minute, however, Lugano, who were playing disappointingly, still managed to score. Alexandre Jankewitz held on to opponent Damian Kelvin's shirt a little too long after a free kick. Anto Grgic converted the strictly whistled penalty with his usual confidence. Later on, Lugano even had the chance to score a second goal. Kelvin's header rebounded off the crossbar in stoppage time.

Nobody at Lugano, who are eight points behind leaders Thun, will have been happier about the one point than Lukas Mai. The German defender was at fault for the 0:1 less than 30 seconds after coming on as a substitute when he misplaced the ball against Théo Golliard. The latter provided the assist for Hunziker's eighth goal of the season.

Telegram:

Winterthur - Lugano 1:1 (0:0)

7100 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 61st Hunziker (Golliard) 1:0. 80th Grgic (penalty) 1:1.

Winterthur: Kapino; Citherlet, Arnold, Durrer; Sidler (86. Dansoko), Kasami (86. Maksutaj), Jankewitz, Golliard (76. Schneider), Smith (76. Diaby); Buess (71. Maluvunu), Hunziker.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Kelvin, Papadopoulos (73. Koutsias); Cimignani, Bislimi, Grgic, Daniel Dos Santos (73. Bottani), Mahou (60. Mai); Behrens, Steffen (89. Kendouci).

Remarks: 56th yellow-red card against Bislimi. Cautions: 22nd Grgic, 34th Steffen, 39th Mahou, 45th Bislimi, 60th Sidler, 74th Smith, 78th Diaby, 79th Jankewitz.