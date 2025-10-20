After five defeats in a row, Uli Forte has been dismissed Keystone

FC Winterthur is parting ways with its coach Uli Forte with immediate effect. According to the club, this is the result of the unsuccessful start to the season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Winterthur has lost its last five games of the current season, most recently on Saturday, when it suffered a clear 3-0 defeat against FC Basel. The club is currently bottom of the Super League table with just two points and a goal difference of 10:28. The team has not yet managed a win.

"The club management has analyzed the situation in detail following the defeat against FC Basel and has come to the conclusion that new impetus is needed at the helm to pull the team out of its negative spiral and develop it further," the statement reads. It is not yet clear who will take on this task. The two current assistant coaches Luigi De Donno and Dario Zuffi will take over on an interim basis.

The 51-year-old Forte signed for FC Winterthur at the end of 2024, when the club was bottom of the table with just 13 points. Contrary to expectations, Forte found a way out of the seemingly hopeless situation and managed to avoid relegation, while Yverdon was relegated directly and GC had to go to the barrage.

Winterthur will play their next game next Saturday. They will face FC Luzern at home on the Schützenwiese.