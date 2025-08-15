  1. Residential Customers
Super League Winterthur signs Luxembourg defender

SDA

15.8.2025 - 19:01

Marvin Martins strengthens FC Winterthur's defense
Keystone

FC Winterthur has responded to the loss of central defender Loïc Lüthi.

Keystone-SDA

Coach Uli Forte's team has signed Luxembourg international Marvin Martins on a one-year contract for the time being, as FC Winterthur announced.

Martins has made 39 appearances for Luxembourg to date. Most recently, the 30-year-old played for Almere City in the top Dutch league. He was previously under contract with Austria Vienna from 2021 until the end of 2024.

Lüthi has been out of action since the start of preparations for this season with inflammation in a thigh bone.

