Pajtim Kasami's two goals were not enough for Winterthur to avoid relegation on Tuesday Keystone

Winterthur have been relegated after the penultimate round of the Super League. FCW squandered an early 2-0 lead in the match of last chance on their way to a 2-3 draw at Grasshoppers.

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Winterthur could not have got off to a better start in the relegation summit at the Letzigrund. In the first ten minutes, Pajtim Kasami scored twice from corner kicks. Twice in the space of three minutes, the 33-year-old, who had played for both clubs as a junior, scored unchallenged.

There was nothing positive to see from Grasshoppers for a long time. In their second match under Peter Zeidler, their third coach this season, GC looked fragile at the back and harmless up front. The early tactical and personnel changes did nothing to change this for a long time. The unfortunate midfielder Imourane Hassane had to make way for striker Lee Young-Jun shortly after the opening quarter of an hour.

It took an avoidable handball by Théo Golliard to allow GC captain Dirk Abels to score the equalizer with a penalty on the hour mark and at the same time herald the big turning point. Lee scored shortly afterwards with a deflected shot to equalize, and Abels, who was always motivated to the tips of his toes, headed home from a corner to make it 3:2.

Winterthur would have needed a win to get within one point of the Grasshoppers and hope to stay in the league until the final round. Winterthur came close to scoring again with a shot off the crossbar, but ultimately it was their inadequate defensive work that proved to be their undoing on Tuesday evening, as so often this season.

FCW leave their mark

Four years after their return to the top flight under Alex Frei, Winterthur have now returned to the Challenge League. The club from the Schützenwiese was an enrichment because it filled the stadium with its loyal fans and did things a little differently than other clubs. The highlight of the four years was the season before last, when the club made it into the Championship Group. The refreshing team only missed out on a place in the European Cup back then because it ran out of steam towards the end of the season.

The other three seasons were a constant battle against relegation, which FCW won twice because morale was always high. In the current season, too, the underdog fought in exemplary fashion, despite always being at the bottom of the table since the 3rd round and at times being in an almost hopeless position. At the weekend, he had given himself a chance of a possible last chance, which he was unable to take advantage of against GC, although he did not stop fighting in the final minutes on Tuesday evening. In the end, despite all his efforts, it was not enough: only five wins this season and a goal difference of -53 are the figures of a relegated team.

The same could be said of Grasshoppers. However, the record champions, who showed morale at the right time against Winterthur, have one last chance. They are in the barrage for the third time in a row and will play the Challenge League runners-up, either Vaduz or Aarau, next Monday and a week from Thursday.

Home wins for Luzern and Servette

In the other games of the Relegation Group, the stakes were not nearly as high as in the Letzigrund on Tuesday. Lucerne and Servette remain neck and neck in the race for 7th place. Both celebrated home victories. Servette deservedly won the Léman derby against Lausanne-Sport 2-0 with goals from David Douline (61st) and Samuel Mraz (65th). Both goals came from corner kicks.

Lucerne beat FC Zurich thanks to a goal from Oscar Kabwit in the 70th minute and defended their lead in the final quarter of an hour while short-handed. After Bung Meng Freimann was shown the red card, FCZ launched a final offensive, but could only hit the post.

Telegrams and table:

Grasshoppers - Winterthur 3:2 (0:2)

8186 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 7. Kasami (Sidler) 0:1. 10. Kasami 0:2. 60. Abels (penalty) 1:2. 62. Lee Young-Jun (Krasniqi) 2:2. 70. Abels (Jensen) 3:2.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Ngom, Köhler, Rissi (61. Ullmann); Hassane (18. Lee Young-Jun); Krasniqi (87. Marques), Meyer, Zvonarek, Jensen; Frey.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler (67. Maluvunu), Lüthi, Kryeziu (67. Arnold), Diaby (67. Smith); Jankewitz (78. Buess), Kasami; Schneider, Golliard, Burkart (83. Ulrich); Hunziker.

Remarks: Cautions: 28 Abels, 55 Meyer, 62 Kryeziu, 63 Lee Young-Jun, 83 Ngom, 95 Frey.

Servette - Lausanne-Sport 2:0 (0:0)

10'112 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 61st Douline 1:0. 65th Mráz (Lopes) 2:0.

Servette: Frick; Srdanovic (74. Houboulang Mendes), Rouiller, Burch, Njoh; Fomba, Douline (83. Ondoua); Lopes (83. Miguel), Stevanovic (34. Guillemenot), Kadile; Mráz (74. Mazikou).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Sow, Ngonzo, Poaty; Mollet (70. NDiaye), Roche, Custodio (71. Lekoueiry); Renovales (57. Butler-Oyedeji), Janneh (71. Kana Biyik), Diakite (85. Ajdini).

Remarks: Cautions: 36th Douline, 63rd Roche, 66th Sow, 69th Mollet, 84th Burch, 87th NDiaye.

Lucerne - Zurich 1:0 (0:0)

12'190 spectators. - SR Blanco. - Goal: 70. Kabwit (Owusu) 1:0.

Lucerne: Loretz; Dorn, Freimann, Bajrami, Fernandes (72. Ciganiks); Owusu, Winkler (73. Abe); Lucas Ferreira (64. Spadanuda), M. Di Giusto; Kabwit (79. Knezevic), Vasovic (79. Villiger).

Zurich: Huber; Hodza, Kamberi, Hack, Sauter (80. Ramic); Reichmuth (80. Berisha), Palacio; Perea, Krasniqi (59. N. Di Giusto), Ivan Cavaleiro (59. Walker); Kény (59. Emmanuel).

Remarks: 77th red card against Freimann (rough foul). Cautions: 56 Dorn, 80 Knezevic.

1. Luzern 37/50 (73:66). 2. Servette 37/50 (69:63). 3. Lausanne-Sport 37/42 (52:61). 4. Zurich 37/38 (49:70). 5. Grasshoppers 37/30 (45:73). 6. Winterthur 37/23 (44:97).