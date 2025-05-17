Fabian Frei scores the important 2:2 against Yverdon Keystone

Winterthur avoids a bitter last-minute defeat in the relegation battle. Fabian Frei scores the 2:2 against Yverdon in stoppage time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Frei, who will retire after the season, scored from the penalty spot in the 96th minute. A good 20 minutes earlier, Roman Buess had also missed the golden opportunity to equalize from eleven metres.

FCW were 2-0 down after 38 minutes at their Schützenwiese home ground, but Matteo Di Giusto scored the equalizer before the break.

Thanks to the draw, Winterthur remain one point ahead of the Vaud side, who occupy last place in the table with one round to go and would currently be relegated directly.

In the second game of the relegation round, St. Gallen won 3-2 against Zurich. For both teams, nothing is at stake since the start of the relegation round.

Table

Results. Saturday: St. Gallen - Zurich 3:2 (2:1). Winterthur - Yverdon 2:2 (1:2). Sion - Grasshoppers 20.30.

Ranking: 1. Zurich 37/53 (54:54). 2. St. Gallen 37/52 (52:51). 3. Sion 36/41 (45:54). 4. Winterthur 37/37 (41:68). 5. Grasshoppers 36/36 (40:51). 6. Yverdon 37/36 (37:66).