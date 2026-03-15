Nishan Burkart poses problems for Lucerne's defense Keystone

FC Winterthur are gaining new courage in the Super League relegation battle. The Zurich side turned a deficit into a 2:1 win in Lucerne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Winterthur's architect in the successful turnaround in central Switzerland was Nishan Burkart. The 26-year-old striker, who has already had to miss several weeks three times this season due to injury and limped off the pitch again after 50 minutes in Lucerne, equalized after half an hour to make it 1:1 and set up Théo Golliard's 2:1 shortly before half-time. Unlike so often in recent weeks, FCW survived the dicey final phase unscathed.

Matteo Di Giusto gave Lucerne the lead after a quarter of an hour with a foul penalty. The former Winterthur player scored for the eleventh time this season and, with his 22nd goal, drew level with the league's top scorer Xherdan Shaqiri - little consolation for him and Lucerne, who can now only theoretically reach the championship round with a nine-point deficit and three games remaining before they split the table in two.

Winterthur won away from home for the first time since November and after eight games without a win. As a result, the gap to Grasshoppers in the barrage place has narrowed to five points. Eight rounds remain.

Telegram:

Luzern - Winterthur 1:2 (1:2)

13'010 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 15. Di Giusto (penalty) 1:0. 32. Burkart (Hunziker) 1:1. 45. Golliard (Burkart) 1:2.

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Knezevic, Freimann (42. Sadikaj), Fernandes (64. Ciganiks); Owusu, Abe; Lucas Ferreira (64. Villiger), Di Giusto; Kabwit (75. Wyss), Vasovic (76. Grbic).

Winterthur: Kapino; Arnold (37. Citherlet), Mühl, Lüthi; Rohner (80. Dansoko), Stéphane Cueni (46. Jankewitz), Kasami (46. Zuffi), Sidler; Golliard, Burkart (51. Momoh); Hunziker.

Remarks: 51st Burkart substituted due to injury. Cautions: 10 Kabwit, 16 Rohner, 57 Sidler, 69 Jankewitz, 91 Villiger.