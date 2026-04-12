Winterthur's time in the Super League could soon be over - Gallery Only the Grasshoppers had something to cheer about on Saturday Image: Keystone Gernot Messner gets his first win at professional level Image: Keystone Patrick Rahmen is at odds after the defeat against GC Image: Keystone Captain Amir Abrashi led the way for GC with his fighting spirit Image: Keystone Winterthur's time in the Super League could soon be over - Gallery Only the Grasshoppers had something to cheer about on Saturday Image: Keystone Gernot Messner gets his first win at professional level Image: Keystone Patrick Rahmen is at odds after the defeat against GC Image: Keystone Captain Amir Abrashi led the way for GC with his fighting spirit Image: Keystone

GC takes a step towards the barrage in Winterthur. Also thanks to surprise nomination Amir Abrashi. Meanwhile, FCW's mission to stay in the league has become even more complicated.

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The fans of FC Winterthur traditionally get in the mood for a game of their favorite club at the Restaurant Stadion just a few meters from the Schützenwiese. The restaurant is also well attended on Saturday afternoon, and with spring-like temperatures, coupled with a beer or two, confidence is growing by the minute that this day will be a good one for FCW, one that should finally put the bottom team in the Super League back in the race for a barrage place in the direct duel against the Grasshoppers.

But as soon as the fans have made their way into the stadium and taken their seats on the dilapidated steps or the ageing stands, the weather changes and a heavy downpour falls over the Schützenwiese.

It's an image that should delight the metaphoricians of this world, who see the dark clouds in the sky not only as a weather phenomenon, but also as a harbinger of how unpleasant this evening was to turn out for FC Winterthur. The headlines practically wrote themselves: "Dark clouds over FC Winterthur's Super League future", or: "Frame in the rain, now things are looking bleak for FCW."

FC Winterthur loses 0:2 against the Grasshoppers. The team that had previously lost 0:5 and 0:4 under their new coach Gernot Messner. Before the game, the momentum seemed to lie undisputedly with the team bottom of the table; after all, Winterthur had been making up ground on a GC that seemed to be staggering the longer it went on. But the record champions did not fall this Saturday. Instead of allowing Winterthur to close the gap to two points, the gap has now grown to eight points.

Abrashi's euphoria brake

"Only eight points," clarified Amir Abrashi as he stepped in front of the microphones after a wave with the GC fans. "Last year, we saw how Winti saved themselves at the last moment. You can never write this team off." The GC captain hasn't forgotten how to play the low game and put on the euphoria brakes, even if he is only playing a minor role in this complicated season. Saturday is only the second time this season that he has captained the team from the start, the last time being on the very first matchday against Luzern. Abrashi admits to being a little surprised at his nomination for the starting line-up. And adds with a smile: "I'm sure I'll still feel my legs a bit over the next few days."

The 36-year-old is the figure of identification par excellence in the Grasshoppers squad. He recently extended his contract for another season, although it is quite possible that the Thurgau native could take on a role off the pitch at the end of the season. In recent years, Abrashi has always led the way when his Grasshoppers have fallen short of expectations time and time again, ultimately securing their place in the Super League in the barrage. Even after the three big points in Winterthur, the captain emphasized how important this victory was - "for the players, the staff, the fans. For everyone who has GC in their hearts." Like him.

Messner's premiere

For Gernot Messner, it will probably take a moment before his identification with his employer reaches Abrashi's level. And yet it was a special evening for the GC coach, as he was able to record his first victory at professional level. Messner says that of course he is delighted, but that doesn't mean the Austrian is going into euphoria. He knows that he would probably have been out of a job again if he had also lost in Winterthur. "In that respect," says the 45-year-old, "we would do well not to look too far ahead, but from game to game."

Messner will be more than happy to pay this five quid for the phrase piggy bank this evening, all the more so as the Grasshoppers now face another landmark game after the relegation battle. Next Saturday, the Zurich club will have the opportunity to reach the Swiss Cup final for the 33rd time. The last hurdle for the 19-times cup winners on their way to the final is the surprise team from Lausanne-Ouchy.

15 points of hope

Winterthur, meanwhile, will enjoy a match-free weekend, although "enjoy" is perhaps not the right word when the opportunity to continue their fight against relegation is delayed by a week. He and his players will need two or three days to digest the "bitter setback", says Patrick Rahmen.

The Winterthur coach is not standing in the rain, by the way, but you can tell that the events of the evening are bothering him. "Of course it will be very difficult for us to make it into the barrage, but as long as it's mathematically possible, we won't give up."

These are slogans of perseverance, as they are spoken year in, year out by many professional colleagues around the world, and even if the Winterthur team could still pick up a maximum of 15 points in the relegation Group, there are now some indications that FCW's time in the Super League will come to a temporary end after four years.

Criticism in the frame

When the microphones are off, Rahmen has his doubts. With the course of the game, the match management - and above all the video referee, who objected to the supposed 1:1 by Andrin Hunziker (25'), although referee Urs Schnyder had let it go earlier. A duel between Remo Arnold and Michael Frey proved fatal for Winterthur in this situation, as Schnyder subsequently ruled a foul on the FCW captain. "For me, it's completely incomprehensible that the VAR intervened in this scene," said Rahmen. "This duel is balanced, both pull, both push."

It is important for the coach to emphasize that his team did not lose solely because of this situation; rather, some players did not reach their performance level. And yet: some of the decisions made by the referees on the screen were to their disadvantage, which ultimately cost them points. "And that's frustrating."

Speaking of frustration: Rahmen has heard that a former Winterthur coach, who once led the team to league survival, bragged during a television appearance that he had mastered this Herculean task. That annoys Rahmen because it's easy to say things from a studio while he's under constant pressure in an incomparable starting position.

However, if Winterthur should unexpectedly make up ground in the remaining five games of the season, Rahmen will be all the happier for it.