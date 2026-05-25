Denis Vavro and Wolfsburg are relegated to Bundesliga 2 after the defeat in Paderborn Keystone

Paderborn are promoted to the 1st Bundesliga. The club from North Rhine-Westphalia won the barrage against Wolfsburg, third from last in Bundesliga 1, 2:1 after extra time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 100th minute, the long overdue opening goal was scored by the second-division club, who until then had been blatantly superior. Laurin Curda scored with Paderborn's 35th shot of the game, which had earned them the opportunity to be promoted via the barrage by finishing third in the regular season of Bundesliga 2. Paderborn will be in the top flight for the third time next season after 2014/15 and 2019/20.

With the goalless draw in Wolfsburg, the challengers had secured a good starting position in the first leg, but this quickly disappeared on Monday evening. Wolfsburg took the lead after less than two minutes with a goal from Dzenan Pejcinovic. But because Wolfsburg's Joakim Maehle was yellow-carded twice in the space of four minutes in the opening quarter of an hour, the momentum quickly changed again. With one player more, Paderborn dominated at will, but apart from the equalizer in the 38th minute, did not manage a second goal for a long time. Paderborn only hit the crossbar twice.

Relegation is a debacle for Wolfsburg, which has two Swiss managers in Diego Benaglio as a member of the supervisory board and Pirmin Schwegler as sports director. The club, which started the season with European Cup ambitions and had been in the Bundesliga without interruption since 1997 and became champions in 2009, had recently hired a veteran coach in Dieter Hecking as a beacon of hope. But even the 61-year-old veteran was unable to save the unsettled team led by Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen.

With Paderborn's promotion, the upcoming field of participants in the 1st Bundesliga is complete. Wolfsburg, Heidenheim and St. Pauli will be replaced for next season by the barrage winner, Schalke and Elversberg